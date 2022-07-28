Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,700 ($44.58) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WZZZY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($44.10) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.19) to GBX 3,900 ($46.99) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,091.67.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.