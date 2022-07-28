William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Kenneth John Stephon Buys 2,750 Shares

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 2,750 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $31,872.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,414.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 25th, Kenneth John Stephon purchased 12,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $143,625.00.

NASDAQ:WMPN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 330,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

