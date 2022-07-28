Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 572,017 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,017 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

