Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,856,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,885,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,985. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

