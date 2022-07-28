Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 464,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,585. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

