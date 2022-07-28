Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,627 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 156,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 277.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,855. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.22 million.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

