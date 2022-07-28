Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,388 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.44. 192,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

