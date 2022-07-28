Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $12 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

