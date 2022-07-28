Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 331,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

