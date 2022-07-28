Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,799 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,157. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.