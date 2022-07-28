Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.73. 26,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

