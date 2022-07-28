Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,405 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $39,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

XLG traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.25. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.57 and a one year high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.