Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Waste Management Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $164.24. 49,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,657. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

