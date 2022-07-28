Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:WM traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

