Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Walmart Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

NYSE WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.