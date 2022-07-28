Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $200,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 54,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

