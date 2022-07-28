VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,896 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 34.87% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $104,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 240,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th.

