Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,931 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,533,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $106,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.