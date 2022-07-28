Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,188 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of Saia worth $109,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Saia by 52.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Saia by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $211.05 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

