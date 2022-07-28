Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $102.26 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,627 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $102,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 159,534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 487,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 398,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 65,149 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,480 and sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

