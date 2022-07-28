Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.53% of Silgan worth $129,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,918,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 101,823.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 631,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after acquiring an additional 528,349 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $12,651,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Silgan by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,804,000 after acquiring an additional 254,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

