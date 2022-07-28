Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $114,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Bank OZK grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,042,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

