Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. 418,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 227,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Very Good Food Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.
Very Good Food Company Profile
The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.
