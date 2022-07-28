VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.86. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 532,200 shares changing hands.
VBI Vaccines Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.