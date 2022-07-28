VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.86. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 532,200 shares changing hands.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 26.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Articles

