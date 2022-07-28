Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.