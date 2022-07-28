Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.17. 11,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

