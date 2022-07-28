Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $243.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

