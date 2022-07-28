Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $48,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

