Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

