Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $257.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,853,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

