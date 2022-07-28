US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Mplx Lp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mplx Stock Up 1.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

