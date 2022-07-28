UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 10,838 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Univest Financial accounts for approximately 4.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Univest Financial worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $8,772,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 143,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.