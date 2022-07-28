UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $420.53. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.