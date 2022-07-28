UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 8,923 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 220,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,094,978. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.