UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 66,124 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3,438.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,124 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,612,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.