UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $680.06. 4,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $636.62 and its 200-day moving average is $658.24.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.46.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

