UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $91,274,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

Shares of AMT opened at $263.30 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.69. The company has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

