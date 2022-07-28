UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,703 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $598,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $533.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.41 and a 200-day moving average of $496.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

