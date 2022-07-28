UniMex Network Price Tops $0.0510 on Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $487,227.43 and approximately $1,309.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,554,782 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

