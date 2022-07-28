UniLayer (LAYER) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $244,769.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.67 or 0.99957435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00126476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.