Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 684.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Ulta Beauty worth $121,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $395.44 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

