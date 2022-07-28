Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Critical Survey

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 18.27 -$152.10 million ($3.70) -11.62 Novavax $1.15 billion 3.85 -$1.74 billion ($17.68) -3.19

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Twist Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

43.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -114.96% -28.88% -23.93% Novavax -93.91% -572.54% -49.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50 Novavax 1 2 5 0 2.50

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $53.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $162.57, indicating a potential upside of 188.20%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Novavax beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

