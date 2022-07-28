Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 27,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.55. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 154.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

