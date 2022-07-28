TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.23. 163,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,116. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

