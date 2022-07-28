TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,534 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,449 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.35. 185,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.