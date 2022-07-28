Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-$3.59 EPS.

Tronox Trading Down 5.9 %

Tronox stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 83,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tronox

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

