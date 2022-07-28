TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,635 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up approximately 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.65% of TransUnion worth $128,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after acquiring an additional 536,542 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1,734.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 282,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,636. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.