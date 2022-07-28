Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 70,711 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.35 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

