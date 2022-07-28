Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $578,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

NYSE TT opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

