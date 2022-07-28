Touchstone Capital Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

